Rochester businesses prepare for state mask mandate to expire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State’s indoor mask mandate is set to expire on February 10th. Meaning if the mandate is not extended, state law will no longer ask businesses to require masking indoors.

Now local businesses are preparing for how they will be moving forward, with or without masks.

Serpil Ozay owns Empire Hair Salon & Spa in Webster and said if the mask mandate is lifted on Thursday, she still will be requiring her clients to mask up.

“If it’s safe, why not? If you don’t want to do it, that’s your problem. That’s your choice,” Ozay said, “I personally think it’s the safest thing right now for a little while longer, at least, why not? It’s not going to hurt us in any which way. It hasn’t hurt us this far. So it’s not going to do anything different. I think as long as we’re safe. Better safe than sorry.”

However, over on Park Avenue, the owners of Jines Restaurant still haven’t decided what they’re going to do if the state’s mask mandate is not extended.

“We want to be in a position where we are protecting ourselves as well with wearing masks. So we’ll see what we do there. It’s not the easiest answer,” the Owner of Jines Restaurant, Peter Gines said.

While the mandate has been extended previously, Governor Kathy Hochul has said Covid numbers statewide are trending in the right direction.

“I’ve always said I’ll make decisions on any of our requirements we had in place based on the data. Not by pressure. Not by whims. Not by just waking up one day and saying, ‘It’s time.’ It is all based on data,” Gov. Hochul said.

The state reported nearly 3,800 cases statewide on Sunday which is the lowest that number has been since November 8th of last year. Governor Hochul said local businesses are to thank for the drop in cases.

“New Yorkers, I have to tell you, all the business owners who have been following what we’ve been asking, you are the reason we’re seeing these numbers and I don’t take that for granted,” Gov. Hochul said, “To everyone who had to enforce these, you did the right thing, and that is why we’ll be out of this. We have the best numbers of any large state which is what we’ve been tracking. We’re doing better because we’ve been smart.”

The governor is expected to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the indoor mask mandate for businesses.

The state’s mask mandate for schools is set to expire on February 21st unless it is extended before that date.