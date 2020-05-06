Breaking News
137 COVID-19 deaths, 1,623 confirmed cases in Monroe County, hospitalizations down to 92
Rochester-based company develops app allowing quarantined patients to track symptoms themselves

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based company ITX has developed software that helps hospitals track symptoms of quarantined patients.

The CEO of ITX, Ralph Dandrea, said the company has a relationship with the Oklahoma State University Medical Center. He said hospital staff there were having trouble keeping track of symptoms of the patients quarantined at home, who may or may not have COVID-19.

Vitals Update is an app that allows patients to track their own symptoms from home, which medical professionals also have access to.

“So they just register the patient and the patient puts the information in themselves so they take their own temperature, they respond to questions about symptoms and only if there’s a problem does the healthcare provider need to get involved,” said Dandrea.

He said the app saves patients from having to come in to the hospital which saves PPE and keeps everyone safe. He said it also saves time.

“They were having to email it in or phone it in and put it into spreadsheet to keep track to symptoms on a daily basis to see how these people were doing in quarantine and they were doing that twice a day.”

Dandrea said Oklahoma State has been using the program for three weeks.

“It’s working as designed, we’re excited its out there and being used and we’ve made it available to anyone else that needs it. So any other hospital that wants to use this system to track their patients they’re free to use it, they just have to contact us.”

Dandrea said they have been talking to other medical centers that want to use the app including one in Rochester. He also said they’re working on possibly repurposing the software for businesses that reopen and want to track who is coming in and out of their building.

