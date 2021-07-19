Rochester barbershop holds ‘Shots at the Shop’ vaccination event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pop up vaccination clinic happened Monday at New Creations Barbershop over on Jefferson Avenue in Rochester.

It was a part of the “Shots at the Shop” initiative — a national collaboration engaging barbershops and beauty salons to help provide access to COVID-19 vaccinations in their communities.

Rochester City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot is the owner of New Creations Barbershop. He says that beyond getting the shot, having these conversations with the community is important.

“We have a level of trust within our community that oftentimes healthcare providers do not have,” Lightfoot said, “and so we’re able to talk to our customers about the vaccination, answer, and be able to deal with any misinformation out in our community.”

The Moderna vaccine was given out at the barbershop Monday for those 18 years or older. Monroe County officials were present to help those between the age of 12 and 17 make an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine at a nearby clinic.