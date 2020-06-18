Rochester attorney speaks on liability concerns as businesses reopen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – As the state moves forward with reopening, there are big concerns about liability. Especially when a person or an employee contracts the virus.

Peter Gregory is a lawyer at McConville Considine Cooman & Morin. He specializes in plaintiff personal injury cases. Gregory said local businesses have a legal duty to take reasonable steps to prevent dangers in their businesses. If they fail to do that and people get sick, businesses could be held liable.

“It is important that businesses do documentation before they reopen. Have a written safety plan in place outlining things like, social distancing, protective personal equipment for staff l, daily health screenings and a cleaning schedule. It is also important to document when cleanings occur as well as what results of those daily health screenings of their employees. It’s all about what you can prove if a lawsuit occurs,” said Gregory.

Despite all those safety measures, the idea of having employees and customers sign waivers is being talked about. It is a possible way business could be free from any legal action.

Critics argue that liability waivers open the door for corporations to skirt protocols like erecting Plexiglas barriers, providing face masks and other protective equipment, and keeping people the proper distance apart without suffering any repercussions.

But according to Gregory, waivers could be a shield but aren’t necessarily a determinative.

“Even though they signed a waiver, businesses still have to take reasonable steps to make sure that people are safe. Those waivers can be disregarded by a jury if businesses don’t do the right thing,” said Gregory.

If people do bring on lawsuits, it would be a big endeavor to prove where they got it.

“More likely rely on an investigation from the local department of health and government agencies. also, there’s usually more than one person that becomes infected. So,if there’s a large group of people who all went to the same place and all contracted the virus, that may tip the scales of the jury in determining that’s where the incident occurred,” said Gregory.

Through Monday, there were 2,741 lawsuits filed in the U.S. over COVID-19 infections, according to a complaint tracker maintained by the Hunton Andrews Kurth law firm. Many of the cases were over government shutdown orders and which businesses were deemed essential. Only seven came from consumers and 49 were filed by employees over exposure to the virus or other related injuries.