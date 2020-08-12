Rochester-area malls expecting steady traffic for back-to-school shopping

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Back to school shopping may look a little different this year. However, local malls like Eastview and The Mall at Greece Ridge have seen steady traffic over the past month since they reopened. Mall representatives say they don’t expect traffic to change, just timing.

With school plans still being finalized, some parents and students don’t even know if they’ll be back in school physically this fall. Melanie Facio is the marketing director at Greece Ridge. She said she doesn’t expect this to affect shopping habits.

“I think that people are starting to kind of piece their back to school shopping together a little bit here a little bit there. Stores like The Children’s Place, Macy’s, Kid’s Foot Locker, Old Navy have seen an uptick right now already,” Facio said.

She said over the past few years, back to school shopping has spiked more in September than August. She expects the same this year.

Harley School junior Lily Meiring said back to school shopping has always been a family affair.

“We usually go to the mall like Eastview or sometimes we’ll go to Syracuse even, and we do a whole day we start in the morning and get everything from shoes to school supplies to clothes,” said Meiring.

But Lily herself, plus her parents and grandmother, are high risk. She said the big back to school trip to the mall isn’t in the cards this year.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m not really comfortable going to the mall. A lot of online shopping, so ordering stuff from Aerie or American Eagle and getting it shipped to my house.”

For those who are able and ready to go back, Facio said there’s nothing quite like a trip to your favorite store.

“You get to walk out with it, go home with it, you have it right away and it’s tangible, you really can’t replace that.”

Curbside pickup is still available at several stores in the malls for those who prefer to order online.