ROC COVID symptom tracker now offering text message reminders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Those participating in the ROC COVID symptom tracker can now opt to receive text message reminders.

Originally, participants could only receive reminders via email. Now, users can sign up for free text messages reminding them to fill out the daily survey, which is designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Monroe and 11 other counties in the Finger Lakes region.

“Thousands of people are stepping up and doing these screens to help our community recover. The more data we collect, the better we will be able to quickly identify COVID-19 outbreaks in our region, keep people safe and reopen the economy,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement. “Having a text reminder every morning makes it even easier to regularly take part in this critically important initiative.”

According to officials, new participants can opt-in to text message reminders when signing up for ROC COVID. Current participants who now receive email reminders will be given the option to switch to text reminders in one of their daily emails.

So far, more than 20,000 people are participating in the symptom tracker, and they have completed more than 280,000 daily screenings. Public health officials are using the data to understand how COVID-19 symptoms are showing up in our region. If hot spots appear, resources will be deployed to the specific areas to stop outbreaks quickly and effectively.