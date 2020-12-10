RIT talks COVID numbers, spring semester plans

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The Rochester Institute of Technology Thursday announced their COVID-19 numbers from the fall semester and their plans for next year. RIT says they’ve done such a good job keeping COVID out, the spring semester might look a bit different than fall.



David Munson, the President of RIT, said they were really reluctant during the fall to say much about Covid, and they wanted to see how well they did with it— Munson saying they did a great job. So well, they are going to broaden plans for the spring.

Earlier this year, Munson says they changed some of the infrastructure and installed ionizers to kill Covid-19. Students and staff were also a big part of this equation, following their ‘3 W’s’: Wear a Mask, Wash Hands, and Watch your Distance.

Because of the low infection rate, about 0.7%, that’s 111 students out of 13,000, their plans for 2021 include more in-person classroom time. Munson said there’s not any evidence that Covid spread happened in their classrooms where guidelines were followed. Most of it happened at gatherings, something the County Public Health Commissioner has said repeatedly in recent weeks. Munson said he’s proud of the work RIT has done to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“There are so many universities that have been highlighted in the national press, you can find stories almost every day. I’m always really proud to see that when I check out those stories, the universities they’re talking about often have 1,000 student cases, 3,000 student cases, and that is considered a success. In our cases, where we’re a little over 100 student cases, we’re just feeling really, really good at RIT,” says Munson.



Munson said they will continue to test all students at RIT, and will be doing much of that in the labs they have on-campus. The spring semester starts a bit later next year on January 25th.

