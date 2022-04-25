HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) announced Monday that the university’s COVID-19 booster requirement, set to go into effect on May 15, has been put on hold indefinitely for students, faculty, and staff.

According to a post on the RIT website, officials still “strongly encourage” everyone in the RIT community to get a booster shot as it “as it effectively prevents severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”

College officials say the suspension of the booster requirement is due to low COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the Finger Lakes and across New York.

“While the latest variant is highly contagious, most fully vaccinated individuals currently infected with COVID-19 are not experiencing severe illness or requiring hospitalization,” the website post reads. “However, the booster requirement may be reinstituted in the future based on further guidance from public health experts, government mandates, or increased severe illness and hospitalizations on our campus, or in Monroe County.

RIT will continue to require all students and employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or otherwise, obtain an approved medical or religious exemption.

