RIT raises COVID-19 alert level to orange due to increase in cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Institute of Technology has raised its alert level after an increase of COVID-19 cases on campus.

Today’s RIT COVID-19 alert level is Orange. The prevalence of virus on campus & in Monroe County is at its highest level to date. In the final days of the semester we have entered our toughest stretch so far. We all must follow established guidelines for safety. /1 — RIT (@RITtigers) November 15, 2020

The school posted an announcement to its website that the risk level went from yellow, to orange — meaning the school is now at a moderate risk for contracting the virus.

30 students and five employees tested positive at the school in the last two weeks. The school has confirmed 70 cases since the start of the school year.

Some changes include:

Residence Halls, guests and visitors

All common residential areas (lounges, kitchens, etc.) are reduced to 25 percent capacity or fully closed depending on use type. Specific occupancy restrictions will be posted in the various spaces. In the spaces that remain open, eating will not be permitted and masks must be worn at all times.

Students living in university residential areas are not permitted to have guests in their room/apartment. Residents are not permitted to visit other floors or apartments.

Students living off-campus are strongly advised to follow the same practice, and not have guests to their residences.

Green indicates the lowest risk on campus, while red is the highest. Find more information about RIT’s alert levels here.