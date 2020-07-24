RIT professors pen open letter to administration about reopening plan concerns

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Some Rochester Institute of Technology professors spoke out on Friday after the school responded to some of their concerns about the fall reopening plan.

Some faculty members said their concerns about coming back to campus in the fall aren’t being heard. Elizabeth Lawley is a professor of interactive games and media at RIT. She is one of these faculty members.

“I know a number of students who have said, ‘well I’m really worried but if RIT thinks that it’s safe I’m going to trust them,’ that’s a concern for me,” Lawley said.

Hundreds of faculty members, staff, and students have signed an open letter requesting RIT listen to their concerns. The letter calls for transparency and moral leadership from the university and academic freedom for professors. The letter says a recent survey shows many concerns by faculty regarding a safe reopening. It reads in part:

“While further clarification on the RIT plan for reopening has been issued, no specific action has come from the results of this survey, furthering the feeling of faculty input being ignored and increasing anxieties.“

RIT held a town hall for faculty members to voice concerns on Friday morning. Lawley said faculty were previously told only 20% of their classes could be in an online format. During the town hall, she said they were told that number is flexible.

“We can’t just turn on a dime and change the way we’re teaching classes. If this information would’ve been conveyed at the beginning of the summer it would’ve been easier for us to plan.”

While Lawley has a health condition that will allow her to teach remotely she said not all her colleagues do, and they are still concerned. In a statement on Thursday, RIT president David Munson said all faculty were given the option to apply to opt out of on-campus teaching.

“I have a significant number of colleagues who do not have a doctor supported exception and who are being required to be on campus despite their strong preference not to be,” Lawley said Friday.

The added that any faculty, staff, or students who feel unsafe coming back to campus in the fall should sign the open letter.

News 8 reached out to RIT regarding the new concerns raised by Lawley and in the open letter. We were referred to their previous statement. A spokesperson added:

“We held a Town Hall today with faculty to have an open dialogue regarding faculty concerns. We will continue to work with students, parents, faculty and staff to ensure a safe semester. As we have additional information on opening plans we will share that with our RIT community.”

RIT plans to begin classes again on August 19.

