ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — College officials at RIT announced Thursday that students and faculty will no longer have to mask on campus, with some exceptions.

The decision follows a number of colleges, businesses and institutions who have eased masking restrictions based on the current state of coronavirus’ infection severity along with updated guidance from the CDC.

According to the college, the choice to wear a mask is now a personal one but masks are still required when:

In academic classrooms, laboratories, and studios while classes are in session. Starting Monday, March 21, faculty will have the option of being unmasked while lecturing and when standing behind plexiglass shields.



On contracted RIT transportation, including RIT shuttles, buses, and vans.

Inside any campus healthcare facility.

College officials stressed the positive effects of masking and recommended students or employees who have concerns about their heath to mask.

Additionally, the college also asked campus members to respect other people’s health decisions.

“Some may live with a vulnerable individual, others may be immunocompromised, and still others may simply feel more comfortable wearing a mask. We will have members of our community who feel more comfortable if others wear a mask in their direct presence. In the spirit of “Tigers Care,” we ask all members of the RIT community keep a spare mask handy.”

Students and employees who attend the university are still required to be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 if eligible.

Citing the virus’ everchanging presence in daily life, officials also recommended individuals to get tested and wear a mask if they feel sick, and follow the guidance of the Student Health Center.