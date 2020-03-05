RGH rolls out program to consult with patients through video call amid COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hospitals are changing the way they treat patients as Covid-19 coronavirus spreads. Rochester Regional Health explained their plans Wednesday morning.

Carenow Telehealth now allows patients to get a medical consultation without leaving their homes. The program launched originally to give quick and easy care for simple illnesses to employees.

But they’ve decided this is the perfect time to also focus on using it for people with symptoms of the coronavirus.

“It’s also about keeping that patient safe and exposing less of our other patients to potential cases,” said Senior Vice President for Primary Care, Dr. Bridgette Wiefling.

Dr. Wiefling says a patient using Telehealth should first call their primary care office and speak to a nurse. That nurse will then decide if the patient would benefit from a Telehealth visit.

“They would be connected via video to a provider that’s in the office and the provider will talk to the patient and they can see them ask them to look at things, get a sense of how the patient is looking and it is a lot more interactive,” said Dr. Wiefling.

The doctor can treat them using the information given in the Telehealth call. They can continue to monitor the symptoms over time, and advise the patient accordingly.

“We really want to try to keep those patients at home and comfortable. We also want to make sure we are triaging them, that we are consulting with them, that we are ensuring that they don’t need an escalation in level of care,” said Dr. Wiefling.

She says is they do find a patient’s symptoms are getting worse, they can advise them to come into the hospital, urgent care, or their primary care doctor’s office. She also says the infection prevention task force at RGH has been meeting daily to discuss plans involving the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County, but RGH is testing one individual for the virus.