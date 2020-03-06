RGH patient sent home after Covid-19 testing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A patient that was being tested for the covid-19 coronavirus at Rochester General Hospital has been sent home.

According to Rochester Regional Health, the patient was sent home on Thursday under voluntary quarantine.

The patient was admitted on Wednesday for symptons of an unexplained illness. Testing is still in progress.

Meanwhile SUNY students who are studying abroad in China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy are being brought back to the United States.

They’ll be quarantined in dorm rooms for 14 days.

