Return to in-person court operations plan under phase four in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The court system in our area has been gradually reintroducing in-person functions. Starting Wednesday, the courts in the 7th Judicial District initiated phase four.

Under the plan, the courts can now hold evidentiary hearings and criminal proceedings — which can include pleas and some sentencing — as well as custody hearings, visitation cases and child protective matters in family court, but it’ll be awhile before they start jury trials. ​

“I will tell you that we are engaged in some planning conversations about how we can do that ultimately,” Administrative Judge for the 7th Judicial District Craig Doran said.

“We are beginning the processes of seating grand juries that will hear evidentiary criminal cases. That process is underway now. Some have been mailed out to the public so some of your viewers may be receiving some of those summons.”

People who do enter the courts will undergo a health screening and follow the health measures put in place. Even though in-person matters have expanded, the courts will still use virtual technology in other matters as much as possible.​

“We will continue to use our virtual technology as much as we can. it has been working well, of course where it is legally permissible, because certainly that’s the safer approach,” Doran said.

If you have a pending case in the court system it is recommended to touch base with your attorney on what are the plans moving forward regarding your particular case.

For more information on the court’s reopening plans and numbers click here