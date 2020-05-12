Retail stores, drive-in theaters preparing to reopen with new precautions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting this Friday, some businesses in the Finger Lakes region can start reopening. This includes manufacturing, construction, and select retail for curbside pickup.

Dan Stewart owns Roc City Furniture, which will be reopening for curbside pickup on Friday. He’s been out of work for two and a half months and he said he’s ready to get back to it.

“The warehouses are pretty full so we’ve got a lot of furniture and we’re ready to start getting it out to people. Come Friday we can do a little curbside action,” said Stewart.

To keep everyone safe, all employees will wear masks, they’ll sanitize the store multiple times per day, and everyone will maintain social distance.

Drive-in movie theaters are also reopening statewide on Friday. Rick Stefanon owns Silver Lake Twin Drive-In in Perry. He said 400 cars usually pack in to the lots at each screen, but when they reopen on Friday only 200 cars will be allowed to park at each screen. He said they’ll be achieving this by only allowing one car in between each post, instead of the usual two.

Since many movie premiers have been delayed due to COVID-19, the selection will also be different. This weekend’s selection includes Trolls: World Tour with Jumanji: The Next Level and The Invisible Man with Bad Boys For Life.

“We are going to play whatever is new, and on Screen Two probably show retro also, some of your favorite retro movies because many of the major motion pictures have been moved to late fall or next year,” said Stefanon.

Only a certain amount of people will be allowed in the snack bar and bathrooms at a time. They also installed plexiglass in front of the cash registers. All employees will wear masks and they’re asking customers to wear masks if they leave their cars. Curbside pickup will still be available at the restaurant to enjoy during the movie.

The Vintage Drive-In in Avon will also be reopening, but not until May 21. They also plan to only allow half the usual number of cars in.