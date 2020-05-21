1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Restaurants calling for outdoor dining in phase two of reopening

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Restaurants are calling on the state to allow out door dinning in the next reopening phase. This is the latest cry for help from an industry that is already struggling from the devastating business impacts of COVID-19.

Peter Jines, owner of Jines Restaurant, says 75% of his business is in house dining and even with steady take out orders, the restaurant is struggling to stay afloat.

“Is it enough to really survive, no it’s really not, not at all, not even close,” Jines said.

Jines, like many other restaurants in the state, are looking for ways to get some of that business back. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has put restaurants in phase three, but many are reaching out to the local chapter of the State Restaurant Association wanting help now. 

“We’re in phase three, we don’t know how long it’s gonna take to get there and we don’t know what phase three is actually going to look like for restaurants, what kind of capacity we’ll be at,” said Kelly Bush, chapter president of NY State Restaurant Association.

The New York State Restaurant Association is hoping for out dinning for restaurants in phase two. The association released this statement;

“As parts of the state have begun the reopening process and other regions are progressing towards that goal, the New York State Restaurant Association is urging the state to allow restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining during phase two. Just this week, outdoor dining was included in phase one in Connecticut’s reopening. Additionally, we are formally asking for expanded outdoor dining capabilities, an emphasis on social distancing requirements over capacity limits and allowing continued sales of alcohol to-go. Just about every restaurant in the state is teetering on the edge of financial hardship, and we need to do everything possible to keep them afloat.” said Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association.

“To do our part, NYSRA, our members and all restaurants in the state will continue to follow stringent sanitation practices to ensure the safety of our patrons and staff. That’s the promise that we’re making to our guests, who we can’t wait to serve again.” said Fleischut.

Jines has 40 seats for their outdoor area. If allowed to open outside, the dining experience at Jines would take into consideration social distancing.

“We expect to have a reduced number of seats than what we originally had. But A, if we can do something outside sooner, anything would be better than nothing,” said Jines.

Many other business along Park Avenue also rely on outdoor seating for business and owners want to see it open sooner rather than later to help them get back on track financially.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss