Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Restaurant fights mask mandate; faces shut down by health department

Coronavirus

by: Haley Kosik

Posted: / Updated:

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A restaurant in Putnam County has chosen to not comply with West Virginia’s mask mandate. Now the Putnam County Health Department has given the owner a 24-hour ultimatum to comply.

Bridge Cafe & Bistro, located off of Route 34 in Hurricane, posted on their Facebook page announcing their decision to forgo wearing masks, for both its employees and customers, which quickly exploded with reactions, comments and shares.

Andrew Stewart, owner said, “I completely support peoples’ decisions to wear a mask and I support those that make the decision for themselves not to wear a mask.”

Bridge Cafe & Bistro reopened on July 2, 2020. Soon after Governor Jim Justice’s mask mandate took effect, the owners addressed their stance on the mandate, saying that they want to be transparent and honest in how they’re operating their establishment.

“We wanted to offer people insight as to how we were running the operation before they ever entered the door so they could make an informed decision whether or not they wanted to dine with us,” Stewart said.

The post prompted many people to contact the health department, which is now telling the restaurant to comply as required by Justice’s executive order.

Stewart said masks serve little to no purpose at a food establishment.

“What is the point, I don’t understand how we’re all sitting here breathing the same air inside the same building, but just because you’re at your seat, the mask is optional now, it just doesn’t make sense,” Stewart said.

Stewart is now facing the possibility of losing his food service permit if he chooses to stand his ground. The health department will have an inspection tomorrow.

In order to get the permit back, Stewart will have to request a hearing with the public health officer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

