ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since the COVID-19 vaccine was first available to the public, many have been comparing vaccine research for COVID and a potential vaccine for HIV.

The HIV pandemic began in the 1980s and, even though research started shortly after, there is still no vaccine for the virus, which stays with people for life.

News 8 spoke with the School of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Rochester who said resources were a key reason why one hasn’t been developed yet.

“A profound difference with covid for example is the entire world put unprecedented resources into making a covid vaccine,” said Dr. Stephen Dewhurst of the School of Medicine and Dentistry of Rochester. “They explored literally hundreds of different vaccine concepts that went into human beings so that’s an enormous deployment of resources. Frankly, the world has never done that for HIV. So that’s a profound difference.”

Dr. Dewhurst also said that advances in technology made during the creation of the COVID vaccine could be leveraged for HIV vaccines.