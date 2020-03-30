1  of  74
Reports of child abuse down 'significantly' amid pandemic, says Bivona executive director

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Calls reporting child abuse have decreased significantly since social distancing began, according to the executive director at Bivona Child Advocacy Center, Deb Rosen.

Rosen said the lower number of calls doesn’t mean there are less cases of child abuse, it means kids aren’t seeing the people who would usually be making those calls. Without going to school, daycare, or doctor’s appointments, their connection to mandated reporters of abuse are gone.

Rosen said mandated reporters such as teachers, daycare workers, and healthcare professionals make up 70 percent of child abuse reporting.

“I think all of us have a heavy heart right now because we understand that child abuse has been very well demonstrated to increase during times of humanitarian crisis,” she said.

Bivona is still getting some calls and essential employees are still there taking them.

“All of us who are involved in this work have significant worry for the safety of children in our communities particularly those children who we know are very vulnerable are are now not only vulnerable but extremely isolated.”

Rosen said child protective services workers are still doing all their law-mandated home visits. Some therapists are still doing therapy sessions with children over the phone or through video chat.

“I think they are very well aware that their contact with children is really a privilege and they should take advantage of that contact to ask some basic questions about safety and well-being and get a sense of how a child is doing at home during social distancing.”

Rosen said there are limited options during a time like this but if you do think a child you know is being abused you should report it immediately. You can call the New York State Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-342-3720, or your local law enforcement.

