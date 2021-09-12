Rep. Morelle tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(WROC) – Congressman Joe Morelle confirmed on Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Morelle released the following statement:

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have followed all guidance from the Center for Disease Control and my physician and will remain isolated until it is safe to resume my official duties. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated so my symptoms remain mild.

“I urge everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves—and our community—from the severe impacts this disease can have. Had I not been vaccinated, my experience could have been much different. To find a vaccine site near you, please visit: https://www.vaccines.gov.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss