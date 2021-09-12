Rep. Morelle tests positive for COVID-19

(WROC) – Congressman Joe Morelle confirmed on Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Morelle released the following statement:

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have followed all guidance from the Center for Disease Control and my physician and will remain isolated until it is safe to resume my official duties. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated so my symptoms remain mild.

“I urge everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves—and our community—from the severe impacts this disease can have. Had I not been vaccinated, my experience could have been much different. To find a vaccine site near you, please visit: https://www.vaccines.gov.”