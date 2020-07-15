Rep. Morelle proposes ‘massive’ new jobs training program to combat COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local leaders want the federal government to pay for the training and hiring of contact tracers in an effort to provide jobs and help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Rep. Joe Morelle was in Rochester Wednesday, joined by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, to announce legislation he introduced that would create a “massive” new jobs training program to combat COVID-19.

County Executive Adam Bello is joining @RepJoeMorelle and @DrMikeMendoza to discuss a new jobs training program to combat COVID-19. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/NlJDOnb9Qn — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) July 15, 2020

Rep. Morelle says the Fight COVID-19 Act will help states across the country hire more than a million workers to perform critical mitigation, containment, and tracing work to prevent future outbreaks.

“COVID-19 has fundamentally changed our economy and our society as we know it, leaving millions of Americans out of work,” said Rep. Morelle. “This unprecedented moment calls for unprecedented action—and that means a national mobilization that will not only create jobs for more than one million workers, but also help strengthen contact tracing efforts that are essential to the safety of our communities. It is a privilege to join my friend Rep. Takano to introduce this much needed legislation to help families and move America forward.”

According to the Congressman, more than 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, many of whom remain unsure if or when they will be able to go back to work. As many states work through periods of reopening, there is a strong need to bolster these departments with the resources to perform mitigation, containment, and tracing work to prevent future outbreaks, presenting a unique opportunity to help unemployed workers earn a living wage while serving their communities and our country.

Rep Morelle says the Jobs to Fight COVID-19 Act would:

• Require the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to establish and implement a national evidence-based system for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, surveillance, containment, and mitigation;

• Provide $100 billion in grants to state and local governments to hire, train, and deploy newly unemployed workers to perform pandemic response work in their communities;

• Allow newly unemployed workers to help states and localities serve the growing public needs of this crisis by providing a public health infrastructure prepared to mitigate, contain, and trace further COVID-19 outbreaks.

• Facilitate immediate hiring and placement during this period of limited mobility, the bill will ensure that unemployment insurance systems, workforce development boards, and community organizations collaborate to bring awareness to the program and direct unemployed workers to apply.

• Be administered by the Department of Labor and allocations will be made to States and localities via grants, with the funding being channeled to put Americans back to work at a Service Contract Act prevailing wages.

• Require the CDC and Occupational Safety and Health Administration to provide guidance and technical assistance on standards and protocols to ensure that workers are properly trained, can perform their work safely, and that the work that is done through this program will have a robust impact in preventing COVID19 outbreaks.

“Contact tracing has become one of the most important tools we have to help control the spread of COVID-19 and keep our community healthy,” Bello said. “At a time when the nation is facing unparalleled unemployment, it’s imperative that the Federal government take serious action to help get people back to work so they can support their families and make ends meet. By funding and training contact tracers, this legislation will create new job opportunities for our workforce, and improve and protect the public health of Monroe County and communities across the nation. I am grateful to Congressman Joe Morelle for his support throughout this unprecedented pandemic and commend him for the leadership and vision that will help us get through this together.”

“Five or six months ago, few people outside of public health knew what contact tracing is and how important it can be. Today, contact tracing and the steps that follow are recognized as vital to our community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Mendoza said. “This legislation recognizes the essential and sometimes lifesaving work contact tracers do, and it addresses the pressing need for more individuals to be trained and employed in this field.”

Additional information regarding the proposed legislation is available online.