Reopen Rochester demonstration in downtown coincides with similar rallies throughout New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As part of a statewide movement to reopen New York, protesters gathered outside the Monroe County office building in downtown Rochester Friday in an attempt to garner attention to reopen the region.

Protesters set up in front of the county office building wanting upstate businesses open @News_8 pic.twitter.com/2vKYgOV033 — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) May 1, 2020

The Rochester demonstration coincided with other similar events held Friday throughout New York.

A “Reopen Albany” demonstration took place outside the New York State Capitol while Gov. Cuomo was delivering his daily COVID-19 briefing.

A similar protest happened Friday outside City Hall in Syracuse.

Protesters here at @Syracuse1848 City Hall.



Lots of chants about getting New York back to work. #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/0CyKvwkTYi — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) May 1, 2020

Earlier this week, about a dozen “Reopen Rochester” protesters gathered Monday outside the Pittsford Wegmans. They said they want Upstate New York to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first reopen NY protesters are outside of the Pittsford Wegmans now. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/JQK7aRf7AY — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) April 27, 2020

A similar, but smaller demonstration took place last Friday at the Liberty Pole in downtown Rochester.

Less than a dozen demonstrators currently, all appear to be wearing masks. #ROC pic.twitter.com/GLxOsYKOA7 — News 8 WROC (@News_8) April 24, 2020

