Remdesivir offers COVID hope

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The antiviral drug Remdesivir is offering hope as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Dr. Jeff Harp discussed the drug, which was originally designed to fight Ebola, Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Findings from a U.S. study were released this week. It showed one-thousand patients with varying severity of illness showed a shorter time to recovery from COVID-19. There appears to be a trend toward lower mortality as well.

Dr. Harp noted these are preliminary findings and still require peer review. He added that some non-medical therapies are showing effectiveness as well – including laying people on their stomachs to recruit underused lung areas before and after they are on ventilators.