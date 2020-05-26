Live Now
Regional leaders 'very hopeful' Phase Two of reopening will begin this Friday

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — This Friday marks two weeks since the Finger Lakes region began Phase One, meaning the region has the potential to move on to the next phase.

Livingston County administrator, Ian Coyle, said based on the data, he doesn’t see any reason we wouldn’t be able to start Phase Two on Friday.

According to the New York Forward reopening plan, Phase Two would reopen professional services, retail, administrative support, and real estate. Coyle said there’s been a lot of questions around who exactly falls into those categories. He’s hoping for more access for small businesses.

“Curbside retail only, you can pick it up but you can’t pick it out. So that’s been my concern, you can go to Wal Mart and Wegmans and do whatever you want because they happen to have groceries, but a Main Street retailer you can’t go to. I think that disingenuous and it’s creating winners and losers in this reopening process and it’s kind of anti-small business,” Coyle said.

Brian Young is the interim administrator in Ontario County. He said while Phase One has been very successful in his county and the region, we need to continue being smart.

“We’ve heard horror stories from other states that people were serving people and not wearing face covers, so that’s not a good thing. We need to take the precautions so that we can keep this at bay and not have a spread somewhere,” said Young.

Leaders from each county in our region have been talking daily as part of the Regional Control Room. Both Coyle and Young said the main concern has been keeping the hospitalization rate down, as there was a small spike in the past week.

