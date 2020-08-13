Red Cross looking for donations from coronavirus survivors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Red Cross is always looking for donors — especially form those who have recovered from COVID-19. For those who have contracted the virus, and are free of symptoms for 14 days, plasma can be donated to the Red Cross, which may help as an experimental treatment for the coronavirus.

“Our biggest concern right now is convalescent plasma,” Executive Director of Greater Rochester Red Cross James Love said.

“We are really encouraging the public to look at the Red Cross blood donor sites, schedule an appointment to give blood and if you do come back with those positive antibodies, we want you to go back to that website, fill out that form and hopefully again you’re eligible to give the antibodies or the plasma.”

A few critical blood types are still out there according to Love including O-negative, O-positive, and AB, but Love encourages anyone who can, to donate.