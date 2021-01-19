Red Cross could use more convalescent plasma donations to help those with COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Red Cross said convalescent plasma is in short supply.

This plasma can be donated by those who have recovered from the virus. The antibodies contained in the plasma can help boost a patient’s immune.

The American Red Cross aid as cases surge nationwide, there’s now a dire shortage.

“This is a disease that has still very few therapeutics, we’re seeing there are now studies that suggest the earlier you give it, the better it is” Chief Medical Officer of American Red Cross Dr. Pampee Young said.

“We just simply can’t keep up so we need as many as our recovered COVID-19 patients as possible to roll up their sleeves and come in and donate.”

Health officials said fully recovered COVID-19 patients can give plasma every seven days as long as they still have the antibodies.