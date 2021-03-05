Record-high 183K vaccines doses distributed in NYS on Thursday

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 183,984 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, a record high for the state. Additionally, the Governor announced 5,143,219 first and second doses have been administered to date, 801,993 of which were administered by state-run mass vaccination sites.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, New York providers have administered 95 percent of first doses so far delivered. The Week 12 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers for administration.

“We’re working tirelessly to vaccinate New Yorkers as quickly and fairly as possible, with special attention to historically underserved communities that have suffered the most during this pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our vast network of distribution sites, including 24/7 operations in certain communities, are getting more and more shots in arms every day. With a true partner in the White House, I’m confident that we’ll continue to see increases to our weekly allocations and we stand ready to ramp up our distribution efforts as soon as we get more doses.”

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program. The allocation totals below include 60 percent of the week 12 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received – 3,558,980

First Doses Administered – 3,371,537; 95%

Total Doses Received – 5,756,800

Total Doses Administered – 5,143,219

Region Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd) Capital Region 352,715 320,679 90.9% Central New York 313,095 276,966 88.5% Finger Lakes 350,410 324,168 92.5% Long Island 734,325 623,231 84.9% Mid-Hudson 553,645 468,129 84.6% Mohawk Valley 171,000 143,296 83.8% New York City 2,522,165 2,281,199 90.4% North Country 189,025 174,599 92.4% Southern Tier 190,745 178,221 93.4% Western New York 379,675 352,731 92.9% Statewide 5,756,800 5,143,219 89.3%

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 –

2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07* 352,550 174,295 526,850 5,756,800

*These numbers represent 60 percent of the Week 12 Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The full Week 12 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, March 7.

To date, New York providers have administered 95 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government’s limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.