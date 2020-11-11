RCSD will remain remote learning if area enters orange zone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is continuing to make plans to safely reopen their schools for in person learning. As of now, Superintendent Dr. Leslie Myers-Small said the district plans to have a group of students come back for in-person learning on January 4th, but there are growing concerns.

“We are reopening with our students with most significant disabilities. We’re going to reopen January 4th. As long as we don’t go Orange,” said Myers-Small.

She said if more cases of COVID-19 rise, it’ll move the area from a yellow zone to an orange one. That could tip the district’s decision of reopening. Myers-Small said the district depends on community behavior which could determine if they are able to roll-out a slow reopen.

“What we have learned is that, it is not schools necessarily, it’s the adults that are causing the rate. So, we need people to mask, please and thank you. That is going to help us be able to further reopen schools at least in the Rochester City School District,” said Myers-Small.

RCSD is one the biggest school districts in the area. It went full remote at the start of the school year. Officials provide students with the learning tools they need throughout these unprecedented circumstances. The Superintendent says she would rather have students physically back in schools rather than later.

“We are looking at prioritizing what’s the Next group of students that we can bring back after that January 4 time. But again Gov. Andrew Cuomo or if our county goes from yellow to orange which is my hope that we don’t, then that puts everyone back on a remote status,” said Myers-Small.