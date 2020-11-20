Rochester City School District reveals new hybrid learning timeline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a Rochester City School District Board of Education meeting Thursday night, Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small revealed new details about the district’s plans to ease into a hybrid learning model.

Phase 1 would begin on January 4, with students in K-12 specialized programs moving to a hybrid learning model at their home schools. All other Pre-K-12 students would continue with remote learning at that point.

Phase 2 would bring Pre-K-6 general education and special education students into the hybrid model. General education students in grades 7-12 would continue with remote learning. Students in specialized programs impacted by the Phase 1 changes would continue with hybrid learning. Myers-Small said phase 2 could begin as early as February.

Phase 3 would bring the remaining students in grades 7-12 to the hybrid learning model.

A fully-remote option would be available throughout.

Myers-Small says the exact timeline for phases 2 and 3 depends on a number of factors, including testing capacity and contact tracing capabilities. She says the district will also need to review staffing needs, funding, and the state monitor’s recommendations before the timeline can be implemented.

The RCSD Board of Education passed the proposal in a 4-2 vote Thursday night. Board Vice President Cynthia Elliot and Commissioner Willa Powell voted against the plan. Commissioner Beatriz LeBron was absent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.