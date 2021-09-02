RCSD: On-site vaccine clinics are making a return this fall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You may remember pop-up vaccine clinics taking place at high schools this Spring.

But will those efforts continue into the fall, as a new year begins?

In a press conference earlier this week, president of the Monroe County Council of Superintendents said there hasn’t been much discussion on continuing these efforts into the fall.

On Thursday, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said they’ve been inviting districts to work with them, but with very little interest.

“We’ve not gotten many invitations, the challenge is no school wants to invite our staff and clinic and not have enough people there, so we’re working with them,” he said. “I think things will change as the fall draws near.”

But one district is making it a priority.

Erin Graupman is the coordinator of student health services at RCSD.

“Our understanding is that the city still has significantly lower vaccination rates so we know its important,” she said.

Graupman says last spring, pop-up clinics were held at over 40 schools district-wide. They vaccinated up to 200 students, staff and family members on school grounds, with the help of a Walgreens partnership.

“We also have school-based health centers at 8 of our schools,” said Graupman.

Those health-based centers she’s referring to are an additional resource for outreach. All a student has to do is simply walk-in, at any time, with parental consent.

Graupman says outreach isn’t just about having the resources.

“So we understand that just having access to the vaccine isn’t enough, so through education, families who consent, we will be setting up those clinics,” she said.

Graupman says they’ll be gauging interest in the form of surveys sent home with a child. These will also include information on the vaccine and consent forms.

All school-based health clinics are run with the help of Rochester Regional Health, University of Rochester School of Nursing and Jordan Health.