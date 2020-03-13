RCSD board member, assembly candidate calls for school closures during virus outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester City School District School Board member is calling for the closure of all schools in New York state amid the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Commissioner of schools, and New York State Assembly candidate, Natalie Sheppard announced her stance on school closures in a statement Friday. The statement said in part:

“My individual stance, as a BOE Commissioner, is in agreement with New York State Sen. Robert Jackson, calling on the NYS Department of Education to close all schools as we address the onset of COVID-19. The condition of our community’s public health is just as important as the academic welfare of our children.

Earlier Friday, Monroe County Council of School Superintendents officials said there are no plans to close local schools at this time.

Also Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would leave that decision up to individual school districts, but added the state’s rule is that if a student tests positive for the virus, the school must close for 24 hours for cleaning and reassessment.