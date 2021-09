ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning Friday, Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre will require proof of vaccination.

All patrons ages 12 and older will have to provide proof of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Additionally, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Beginning November 8, all patrons 12 and up must be fully vaccinated for entry for all performances.