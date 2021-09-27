RBTL issues vaccine mandate for theatregoers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League opened to large crowds of theatre-goers this month with multiple performances of “Cats.”

Linda Glosser, executive vice president of RBTL, says there was no shortage of smiles.

“Our audiences were just the best we could ever hope for this past week. People were terrific, they came in they were happy,” she says.

Starting October 1st, there are going to be some extra measures to ensure the safety of customers. Patrons ages 12 and up will need to have proof of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, and all audience members need to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

“We’re going to do everything we have to do to stay open. We have an obligation to ourselves and to the community,” she says.

And when it comes to providing proof of vaccination, Glosser says a photo or photocopy won’t do. She says you have to bring the actual vaccination card.

“We want the real thing, and we want an ID with it as well. And if they don’t have the card, we’re happy to accept the Excelsior pass as well,” she says.

And starting November 8, all patrons ages 12 and older need to be fully vaccinated to watch a show. Glosser says the line-up this season is big. She’s trusting that taking necessary precautions will mean seats will stay full.

“I feel so. I feel hopeful…” she says.

RBTL has a full line-up of events, the next big Broadway musical is “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” starting November 16.