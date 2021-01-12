Rapid COVID-19 testing at Monroe County Jail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has opened a mass COVID-19 testing center.

Officials said the initiative was originally designed to see the effect of the virus inside the Monroe County Jail by using rapid testing. The project was eventually expanded to include all staff as well.

“Whether you’re a deputy or nurse or kitchen worker, or a rehab person, you have to get tested before you enter the jail,” Capt. James McGowan said. “We’re very vigilant. We’re not going to slow down because at any given time anyone could get it and we’d have another problem.”

The sheriff’s office said they want to be able to test 100% of inmates at the jail.