Rapid COVID-19 test available for kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local Urgent Care is offering a new, quicker COVID-19 test, giving parents more options.

The four-in-one rapid nasal swab can provide test results in a single day and at times, within a half hour of taking the test.

Acute Kids Pediatric Urgent Care is the first practice in Rochester to offer the test. “The turn around time could be anywhere from a couple hours to days depending on volume in a local labs. This platform now gives us the ability to run the tests in our office so we will save families days of waiting for results,” Chrysa Charno, Founder and CEO of AcuteKids Pediatric Urgent Care said.

Officials say to check with your insurance company to see if your child is covered for the rapid test. Testing will start next week inside Monroe County’s yellow zones.