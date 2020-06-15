Live Now
Protesters demand Gov. Cuomo eases visitation restrictions for group homes

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents of children in group homes want Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allow them to see their kids.

The New York Alliance of Development Disabilities organized a protest Monday. Families say group homes are being lumped in with nursing homes as the state moves forward with its reopening plans.

Reopening plans that include heavy restrictions on visitation.

Some of the parents at Monday’s protest say they haven’t seen their children in more than three months, and it’s starting to take a toll.

“Just this week they started giving us half hour, weekly appointments in the backyard,” said Sherry Battisti, whose son is in a group home. “Sp my son, if he tried to run toward me, I’m supposed to run away or someone is supposed to block him, and that’s breaking my heart. How am I supposed to do that to my son?”

One of the things organizers want is for Gov. Cuomo to consider is that nursing homes often care for more than 100 residents at a time whereas group homes usually have less than a dozen people in their care.

