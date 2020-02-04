Press conference on Tuesday to discuss travel restrictions due to coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello along with the Commissioner of Public Health and the Greater Rochester International Airport Director will hold a press conference on Tuesday about the coronavirus.
The will answer questions about the new travel restrictions and the potential effect on Monroe County.
As of now, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State.
