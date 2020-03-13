President Trump to address the nation at 3 p.m. regarding coronavirus

Editor’s note: President’s announcement will be streamed live on this page at 3 p.m. EST.
WASHINGTON (WROC) — President Donald Trump will address the nation from the White House at 3 p.m. Friday.
This announcement comes during an international outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.
Reported yesterday — a senior Brazilian official who attended weekend events with President Donald Trump in Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first time that someone known to have the virus was in close proximity to the president. Trump does not plan to be tested or go into self-quarantine, the White House said.
