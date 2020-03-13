President Trump to address the nation at 3 p.m. regarding coronavirus

US President Donald Trump addresses the Nation from the Oval Office about the widening novel coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Washington, DC on March 11, 2020. – President Donald Trump announced on March 11, 2020 the United States would ban all travel from Europe for 30 days starting to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. “To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight,” Trump said in an address to the nation. (Photo by Doug Mills / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor’s note: President’s announcement will be streamed live on this page at 3 p.m. EST.

WASHINGTON (WROC) — President Donald Trump will address the nation from the White House at 3 p.m. Friday.

This announcement comes during an international outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.

I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Reported yesterday — a senior Brazilian official who attended weekend events with President Donald Trump in Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first time that someone known to have the virus was in close proximity to the president. Trump does not plan to be tested or go into self-quarantine, the White House said.

