President Trump donates quarterly salary to help fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Donald Trump donated his quarterly salary to help “confront, contain, and combat the coronavirus.”
Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a photo of a check written out by Trump to the Health and Human Services for $100,000.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
- Coronavirus NY: Emergency funding, 2 confirmed cases, state hotline
- Monroe County considering changes to sick leave policy in light of COVID-19Monroe County considering changes to sick leave policy in light of COVID-19
- Webster urgent care prepares for possible coronavirus outbreak
- Gov. Cuomo: 2nd confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus in New York state