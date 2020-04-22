Pregnancy concerns with COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Department Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed COVID-19 and pregnancy Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

New York State has created a COVID-19 Maternity Task Force. The task force will address the need for safe delivery spaces in areas where hospitals are stressed with a high volume of COVID-19 positive patients.

Dr. Fogarty said in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region all of the hospitals have plenty of capacity for routine and high risk births, adding that these hospitals are safe for delivery.