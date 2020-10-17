Potential COVID-19 exposures at three businesses in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposures at three local businesses.
One individual who tested positive ate at the Ithaca Ale House and Liquid State Brewing Company.
Another individual tested positive and worked multiple shifts as a cashier at the Ithaca Wegmans.
Here are the dates and times of each potential exposure:
Ithaca Ale House — 111 N. Aurora St.
- Friday, Oct. 9: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Liquid State Brewing Company — 620 W. Green St.
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wegmans — 500 S. Meadow St.
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
If you were at any of these businesses during these times, you should do the following:
- Get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot. Register for an appointment here or call 607-319-5708.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155. Do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.