Potential COVID-19 exposure being investigated at Merchants Grill in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials are urging anyone who was at Merchants Grill in Rochester from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at anytime between Tuesday November 10 and Sunday November 15 to immediately self quarantine and contact the the Monroe County COVID-19 Hotline at COVID19@MonroeCounty.gov or (585)-753-5555.

Officials said in a press release Tuesday: “Though all required COVID-19 precautions were in place at the establishment, the Department of Public Health is concerned about the frequency and duration of visits by a patron who was symptomatic during this time and later tested positive for COVID-19. The frequency and duration increased the risk of possible exposure to other patrons and employees at the establishment.”

Merchants Grill is in the 14609 zip code, which was one of the local areas to be upgraded to a COVID-19 orange zone, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

According to officials “Individuals who were at Merchants Grill during that time should immediately self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19. They should also be alert for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. These symptoms may occur up to 14 days after contact with the infected individual. If any of these symptoms appear, individuals should consult with their primary care provider.”