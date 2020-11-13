Potential COVID-19 exposure at Ginny Lee Café at Wagner Vineyards in Waterloo

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca County Health Department is alerting the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure after an individual who works at the Ginny Lee Cafe at Wagner Vineyards tested positive.

The potential exposure occurred on Friday, November 6 between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“It is recommended that anyone who was at the Ginny Lee Café between these hours on November, 6 monitor your self for any symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, sore throat  and a new loss of sense of taste or smell for 14 days. If you experience any of these you should contact your primary care physician and be tested,” officials said in a release.

The individual who tested positive is in isolation and county health officials are currently conducting contact tracing.

