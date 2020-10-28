Health dept. investigating possible COVID-19 exposure at Char Steak & Lounge in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials are investigating a potential COVID-19 exposure at Char Steak & Lounge in Rochester after an employee tested positive.

Officials urge anyone who was sitting or standing in the bar area at the following times to contact the department of public health at (585) 753-5555 or emailing COVID19@monroecounty.gov.

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 3 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 16 from 3 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Officials say these individuals may have been in contact with a Char employee working at the bar who later tested positive for COVID-19. Patrons who remained seated at tables or open areas of the restaurant are not at risk of exposure and do not need to call.

Officials say Individuals who were at the bar during that time should immediately self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19. They should also be alert for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. These symptoms may occur up to 14 days after contact with the infected individual. If any of these symptoms appear, individuals should consult with their primary care provider.