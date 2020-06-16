Positive COVID-19 case stemming from Dragonfly Tavern on Park Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health say they were notified of a positive COVID-19 exposure “believed to be connected to Dragonfly Tavern,” a bar on Park Avenue in the City of Rochester.

Officials say the exposure they are investigating likely occurred between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday June 8.

Statement from Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza:

“There was an unknown number of occupants at the establishment during the time in reference. This has made contact tracing and identifying other potential COVID-19 cases more difficult than usual.

It is recommended that anyone who was at Dragonfly Tavern at any time on June 8 and is experiencing any of the common symptoms of COVID-19 – fever/chills, shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea – be tested for COVID-19, self-quarantine for 14 days from onset of symptoms and contact their Primary Care Physician.

Additionally, we are asking anyone who was at Dragonfly Tavern at any time on June 8, but is not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, to contact the Monroe County Department of Public Health at (585) 753-5555 to discuss their risk and coordinate testing if it is determined to be appropriate. While the referenced exposure date was eight days ago, it is important to note that someone who was at Dragonfly Tavern on June 8 could still develop symptoms over the next six days if they have not developed symptoms already.

Initial details from contact tracing interviews suggest that face coverings were not widely worn and there was little social distancing at the establishment during the time in reference. While indoor and outdoor patronizing of restaurants and bars is currently allowed under Phase 3 of New York Forward, face coverings and good physical distancing are still required. This means wearing a face covering when you are not seated at your individual table and maintaining six feet of physical distance from others whenever possible.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.