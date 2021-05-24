Pop-up vaccine clinic at Rochester airport on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday seven new pop-up vaccination sites at airports across New York State, including the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

The site will be open for walk-in vaccinations using the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for any resident 18 years old or older.

The clinic will open at noon on Monday and run through 5 p.m. The vaccine clinic will take place in the lower level of the airport, near the baggage claim area.