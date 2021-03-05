Pop-up vaccination site to open in Steuben County for communities of color

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has partnered with leadership from the local NAACP and Friendship Baptist Church, Corning, Inc. and New York State to bring a pop-up clinic to the Friendship Baptist Church in Corning on Friday.

The site is for eligible residents in Steuben’s communities of color.

The church and partners have identified and registered eligible participants, so walk-ins cannot be accommodated at this clinic. Registration is not currently open to the public due to the limited number of vaccines allocated.

“We welcome every opportunity to reach and vaccinate our residents and are grateful for this partnership,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “This special allocation of vaccine has opened the doors to better reach another group in our community, and the more people who get vaccinated, the better for Steuben County.” Vaccine is typically allocated from New York State to Steuben Public Health for specific eligible groups. Registration links for clinics that are open to the eligible public are posted to Public Health’s social media pages and website and slots fill quickly. Follow Public Health at www.facebook.com/scnypublichealth or www.instagram.com/steubenpublichealth or visit their website at www.steubencony.org/publichealth