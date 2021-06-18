Pop-up vaccination site at early voting location in Rochester

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday the state will open nine pop-up vaccination clinics across the state at or near early voting sites, one in Rochester.
The Edgerton Recreational Center, 41 Backus Street, will serve as both an early voting location and a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, June 20, the last day of early voting.
According to the governor’s office, the state will target zip codes with vaccination rates lower than the state average.
“We remain laser-focused on making the vaccine accessible in every community, and will go wherever New Yorkers go in order to reach them,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “We know some areas are still lagging in getting people vaccinated, and these new pop-up sites at early voting locations will allow New Yorkers to perform two civic duties at once – casting their ballot and rolling up their sleeve.”
Since January 15, more than 250 community-based pop-up sites have administered more than 90,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A full list of pop-up vaccination sites:
NEW YORK CITY
Columbia University Irving Medical Center Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion
1150 St. Nicholas Avenue,
New York, NY
Open: Saturday, June 19
SUNY Downstate Medical Center
450 Clarkson Avenue
Brooklyn, NY
Open: Saturday, June 19
Claremont Neighborhood Center
489 East 169th Street
Bronx, NY
Open: Saturday, June 19
Rochdale Village Community Center
169-65 137th Avenue
Queens, NY
Open: Saturday, June 19
Gerard Carter Center
230 Broad Street
Staten Island, NY
Open: Saturday, June 19
LONG ISLAND
Huntington Public Library (Station Branch)
1335 New York Avenue
Huntington Station, NY
Open: Saturday, June 19
CAPITAL REGION
Karen B. Johnson Library
99 Clinton Street
Schenectady, NY
Open: Sunday, June 20
FINGER LAKES
Edgerton Recreational Center
41 Backus Street
Rochester, NY
Open: Sunday, June 20
WESTERN NEW YORK
Broadway Market
999 Broadway, Buffalo NY
Open: Friday, June 18