Pop-up vaccination site at early voting location in Rochester

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George’s University hospital in London. Novavax says its vaccine appears effective against COVID-19 in a large study, including against variants. Results from the study in the U.S. and Mexico were released on Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday the state will open nine pop-up vaccination clinics across the state at or near early voting sites, one in Rochester.

The Edgerton Recreational Center, 41 Backus Street, will serve as both an early voting location and a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, June 20, the last day of early voting.

According to the governor’s office, the state will target zip codes with vaccination rates lower than the state average.

“We remain laser-focused on making the vaccine accessible in every community, and will go wherever New Yorkers go in order to reach them,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “We know some areas are still lagging in getting people vaccinated, and these new pop-up sites at early voting locations will allow New Yorkers to perform two civic duties at once – casting their ballot and rolling up their sleeve.”

Since January 15, more than 250 community-based pop-up sites have administered more than 90,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A full list of pop-up vaccination sites:

NEW YORK CITY

Columbia University Irving Medical Center Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion

1150 St. Nicholas Avenue,

New York, NY

Open: Saturday, June 19

SUNY Downstate Medical Center

450 Clarkson Avenue

Brooklyn, NY

Open: Saturday, June 19

Claremont Neighborhood Center

489 East 169th Street

Bronx, NY

Open: Saturday, June 19

Rochdale Village Community Center

169-65 137th Avenue

Queens, NY

Open: Saturday, June 19

Gerard Carter Center

230 Broad Street

Staten Island, NY

Open: Saturday, June 19

LONG ISLAND

Huntington Public Library (Station Branch)

1335 New York Avenue

Huntington Station, NY

Open: Saturday, June 19

CAPITAL REGION

Karen B. Johnson Library

99 Clinton Street

Schenectady, NY

Open: Sunday, June 20

FINGER LAKES

Edgerton Recreational Center

41 Backus Street

Rochester, NY

Open: Sunday, June 20

WESTERN NEW YORK

Broadway Market

999 Broadway, Buffalo NY

Open: Friday, June 18



