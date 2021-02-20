Pop up vaccination clinic serves hundreds of Rochester residents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID-19 vaccination efforts are under way in the City of Rochester, as hundreds lined up Saturday for their shot at a pop-up site in the Pamela Jackson R-Center.

Leaders say it went smooth and they picked the location because it is easy to walk to, near transportation, and widely used by the community.

“It’s really heartwarming to talk to the patients they are expressing a good sense of relief, happiness that they were able to come today,” said Dr. Robert Mayo, Chief Medical officer for Rochester Regional Health.

The pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Pamela Jackson R-Center is an essential piece in ensuring equity and access according to Rochester city leaders.

“They’re critical to access, access where people can walk to site and locations that are familiar to them, that are comfortable. That they know that the people that work inside look like them, speak their language and they can help them through the process,” said Daniele Lyman-Torres, Commissioner, Recreation and Human Services.

Over 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administrated at the site, with a focus on those 65 and older.

“We’ve put things in place to deal with transportation barriers, language access barriers, were ready to support and assist,” said Lyman-Torres.

Around 12% of New Yorkers have been vaccinated and while local governments have received an increase in COVID-19 doses according to the Governor, severe winter weather is delaying shipments across the nation something that leaders are preparing for moving forward.

“This very large winter storm did impede the transportation of vaccines and so many communities around the country had their vaccine withheld,” said Dr. Mayo. “We were sorry that happened, but we will catch up soon as we get that vaccine delivered, we’ll keep moving our clinics forward and getting it to the community.”

In an effort to further increase COVID-19 vaccinations, a mass vaccination site is scheduled to open in March at the former Kodak Hawkeye parking lot.

For more information about delays and vaccine appointments, visit the Monroe County website here.