ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new #VaxForKids campaign site opened Saturday in Monroe County. It’s part of New York’s efforts to increase vaccination rates among children five and older.

Several children in our area were able to get the COVID-19 pediatric shot at the Vineyard Farm and Outdoor Center for Excellence in Rochester. It’s one of 29 new pop-up sites opening Saturday, which will stay running for 6 weeks.

Pfizer and Moderna pediatric vaccines were being offered during the event.

“We have the testing kits that people can get, we have COVID survival kits, they get masks, hand sanitizers, and a very relaxed setting for people who, are sometimes, very afraid,” said Marsha Allen.

According to the New York State Health Department, as of Saturday, 36.3 percent of kids ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated in Monroe County. That number is much higher in the teen 12 – 17 range, with 65.3 percent fully inoculated.